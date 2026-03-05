GTT Receives Samsung Heavy Industries Order for LNG Carrier Tank Design

GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2026, an order from the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of one new Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC) on behalf of a European ship-owner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessel, which will provide a total capacity of 180,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessel is expected in 2028.