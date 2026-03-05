Marine Link
Thursday, March 5, 2026
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

GTT Receives Samsung Heavy Industries Order for LNG Carrier Tank Design

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 5, 2026

© Adobe Stock/vladsv

© Adobe Stock/vladsv

GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2026, an order from the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of one new Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC) on behalf of a European ship-owner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessel, which will provide a total capacity of 180,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessel is expected in 2028.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“Big River” Means Big Commerce

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week