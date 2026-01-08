GTT Receives Tank Design Order for Samsung Heavy Industries LNG Carriers

Marine Link
January 8, 2026

© GTT

GTT announced that it has received, in the fourth quarter of 2025, an order from the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of the ship-owner Purus. 

GTT will be responsible for the design of the cryogenic tanks for the two vessels, each offering a total capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessels is expected between 2028 and 2029.

