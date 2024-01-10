GTT Secures Two New LNG Carriers Tank Design Orders

French engineering company GTT has received two orders for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGC).

The first LNGC will be realized by the South Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean. The vessel will have a total capacity of 174,000 m3, and will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027, GTT said.

The second LNGC will be built by the South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries. This vessel will also have a total capacity of 174,000 m3, and will incorporate GTT's Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

These two vessels will be built on behalf of a Japanese ship-owner, GTT confirmed.