GTT Tallies Tank Design Order for a New LNG Carrier from DSME

French engineering firm GTT said on Thursday it has received an order from Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on behalf of the Korean shipowner Hyundai LNG Shipping Co., LTD.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered in the first half of 2024.