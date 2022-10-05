Marine Link
GTT Tank Design for Seven New LNG Carriers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 5, 2022

Credit: alexyz3d/AdobeStock

French engineering firm GTT said Tuesday it had received, in the third quarter, an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNG carriers.

The LNG carriers will be built for an Asian ship owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2026.


