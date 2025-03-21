GTT’s Ascenz Marorka Adds Americas to Fleet Performance Monitoring Tool

Ascenz Marorka, GTT’s smart shipping arm, has expanded its real-time fleet performance monitoring service to cover the Americas.

Following deployments in France and Singapore, the extension to Vancouver strengthens Ascenz Marorka’s global reach.

With operations now spanning three key locations, Ascenz Marorka ensures round-the-clock support, helping ship-owners, charterers, and ship managers maintain seamless and efficient operations across multiple time zones.

Ascenz Marorka’s real-time fleet performance monitoring service is powered by a team of seasoned maritime experts specializing in navigation, meteorology, vessel performance management, as well as LNG and offshore operations.

A key feature of this service is the advanced voyage optimisation solution, which harnesses AI-driven ship models and intelligent navigation algorithms to optimize routes, enhance fuel efficiency, and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

By factoring in operational, regulatory, and environmental constraints, this solution allows safer and more cost-effective voyages, in varying sea conditions.

“Expanding our Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Service to the Americas marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance both performance and sustainability.

“By strengthening our global support network, we empower ship-owners, charterers and ship managers to operate with greater efficiency and confidence, across multiple time zones,” said Anouar Kiassi, VP Digital at GTT Group and Managing Director of Ascenz Marorka.