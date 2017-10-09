APL Adds Eagle GO to Suite of Eagle Guaranteed Services

As the Trans-Pacific trading season heats up, APL today launched the new Eagle GO Guaranteed product. A first-of-its-kind ocean freight guarantee, it promises equipment and vessel space on board all APL’s North America-destined services that directly call Shanghai, Ningbo and Yantian in China; as well as Cai Mep in Vietnam.

“APL’s Eagle GO Guaranteed seeks to address the concerns of equipment and vessel space shortages as the Trans-Pacific trading season goes full steam. It guarantees priority shipments on APL services, allowing shippers to optimally capitalise on the year-end holiday shopping season,“ said Jesper Stenbak, APL Senior Vice President of Trans-Pacific Trade.

Eagle GO Guaranteed is applicable to 20 APL US-bound services from four Asian ports. Amongst the 14 US west coast-destined services are the Eagle Express (EX1), South China 1 (SC1) and Pendulum Loop 1 (PE1) services. APL also offers 6 loops such as the Pendulum Loop 2 (PE 2) and China AW Loop 5 (AW5) that serve the US east coast.

With Eagle GO Guaranteed, APL’s suite of Eagle Guaranteed services now boasts a holistic range of assured services that also comprises Eagle GET Guaranteed and Eagle REACH Guaranteed. Eagle Guaranteed services are so called because each product is backed by a money-back guarantee.

APL’s Eagle GET Guaranteed (previously called Eagle Stow) assures an expeditious discharge of cargo on board the EX1, SC1 and PE1 services at the Global Gateway South (GGS) terminal in Los Angeles. With Eagle GET Guaranteed, shipments are discharged within 12 hours of commencement of vessel cargo operations.

Delivering cargo to six inland destinations across North America, APL’s Eagle REACH Guaranteed (previously called Eagle Guaranteed) promises day-definite arrival of containers on the EX1 service from the GGS terminal to rail yards in Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, El Paso, Kansas City and Memphis.

“Together with our EX1 service, this range of Eagle Guaranteed products further differentiates APL in the market place. This comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions is tailor-made for the different needs of our customers. We are confident that this premium product will offer shippers their desired predictability for a critical competitive advantage,” elaborated Stenbak.