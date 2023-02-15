Guercio Joins NASH Maritime’s Technology Team

NASH Maritime, a specialist in shipping, navigation and maritime risk, has recently appointed John Guercio to help develop, build and deliver its marine technology offer.

Guercio, a U.S. Navy veteran, has more than 25 years of experience in marine electronics including field support, technical specification, systems integration design, installation, commissioning and acceptance trials.

He has worked for global marine electronic system providers including Navico and Leonardo, his most recent role being Business Development Manager for SRT Marine Systems.

Chris Hutchings, Technology Lead at NASH Maritime, said, “NASH Maritime is delighted to have John onboard. He brings with him a unique combination of international maritime experience, practical field engineering, systems design and installation know-how.

“We look forward to deploying John on our expanding project portfolio and client base, to help us deliver world class solutions to marine technology problems.”

Guercio joins NASH Maritime at a time when its technology team, which helps coastal states, port and marine infrastructure operators make cost-effective future proof hardware and software system decisions, continues its growth in U.K. and in international markets.