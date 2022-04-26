Guice Offshore Adds Three Vessels to Its Fleet

Louisiana-based offshore support vessel owner Guice Offshore (GO) has expanded its fleet with three new vessels, including another 170 ft. DP1 multi-purpose vessel and two 205 ft. DP2 platform support vessels.

The vessels will operate as GO Explorer (170 ft. DP1 MPSV), GO Crusader (205 ft. DP2 PSV), and GO Adventurer (205 ft. DP2 MPSV). All are Jones Act-qualified and dually certified Subchapter L & I by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The GO Explorer and GO Crusader recently completed special survey dry docks and upgrades, and were immediately deployed to charters in the specialty marketplace, Guice Offshore said, without sharing details on the clients or contract values.

According to Guice Offshore, the GO Explorer received two new main engines, one new generator engine, and a thruster drive update. The GO Crusader received top-end overhauls on all main engines and generators, along with new thruster drive components and an upgrade to her crew lounge. Both vessels now incorporate next-generation dynamic positioning software, communications gear, and camera systems, GO said.

The third vessel, the GO Adventurer is completing its special survey with an expanded complement of enhancements and mission-critical equipment. Upon the GO Adventurer's availability in early May 2022, the vessel will be Guice Offshore’s largest “midsize” multi-purpose vessel, packed with a knuckle boom crane, 15-ton A-Frame, and an accommodation suite to house and office 40 personnel.

"All three vessels are fitted to address the widest array of client needs in the growing U.S. offshore wind energy industry, along with those in aerospace; renewable energy; oil and gas; government and military; environmental; disaster response and recovery; inspection, maintenance and repair; science research; salvage; geotechnical surveying; and documentary and film markets," Guice Offshore said.



