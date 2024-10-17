Guilty Plea in Hudson River Tragedy: Vessel Owner Admits Negligence Leading to Fatal Capsizing

Richard Cruz, owner and captain of the motor vessel Stimulus Money, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of misconduct and neglect of a ship officer resulting in death. This plea stems from a tragic incident in July 2022 that claimed the lives of a seven-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman when the vessel capsized in the Hudson River.

The announcement was made by Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Cruz appeared before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who is scheduled to sentence him on January 25, 2025.

In his statement, Williams emphasized the seriousness of Cruz's actions. “Richard Cruz admitted today that his misconduct and negligent actions caused the tragic deaths of a young boy and a woman when Cruz’s vessel capsized in the Hudson River. This prosecution should send a message to all captains and operators of commercial vessels that there will be consequences when they fail to follow the federal regulations and safety protocols that exist to keep passengers safe.”

The incident occurred on July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Reports indicate that the Stimulus Money capsized with 13 passengers on board. Cruz had acquired the vessel just three months prior and had been conducting paid tours, despite lacking the necessary U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) certifications.

Cruz's actions on the day of the accident included operating the vessel beyond its capacity, navigating at high speeds in hazardous conditions, and failing to secure a valid USCG Certificate of Inspection, all of which contributed to the capsizing. When the boat overturned, all 13 individuals aboard were thrown into the water.

Emergency response teams from the New York City Police Department’s Harbor Unit and the Fire Department’s Dive Rescue Team quickly arrived at the scene. While most passengers were rescued and received medical attention, the bodies of the two victims were later recovered from under the capsized vessel. Tragically, both were pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death ruled as drowning.