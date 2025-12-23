Gulf Marine Hooks Multi-Year Jack-Up Vessels Charter in Europe

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels to the offshore energy industry, has secured a contract covering two of its large-class vessels in Europe.

The contract spans a total of 985 days and will see the vessels continue to support offshore operations across the region.

Following this award, GMS’s contracted backlog has increased to $540 million, according to the company.

“We are delighted to have secured this contract, which once again highlights the strong demand for our vessels across multiple geographies and the confidence our clients place in GMS to deliver reliable, high-quality solutions for their projects,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman.