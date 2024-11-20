Gutheil named interim Cleveland Port Leader

David Gutheil has been appointed as the interim leader for the Port of Cleveland, set to take over in January following the departure of Will Friedman who is stepping down from his role at the end of this year.



“We are fortunate to have someone as experienced and trusted as Dave ready to step in,” said J. Stefan Holmes, Port board chair. “As we announced when Will shared his decision to move on, the board is committed to finding a successor with experience in maritime transportation, development finance and economic development. As we look for a permanent successor, we are fully confident in the guiding hands of Dave.”



Holmes said the board will be engaging a search committee for the permanent successor.



Gutheil has been with the Port of Cleveland more than 14 years, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer, a position he was named to in March 2018. In this role, he has led all operational and business development functions of the Port’s maritime division, including management of tenant and client relationships, overseeing strategic planning and driving cargo development initiatives.



He has played an integral role in various high profile projects, including securing over $90 million of infrastructure upgrades at the general cargo and bulk terminals, which have increased efficiency of cargo movements in and out of the Port by more than 35%. He has also developed new cruise vessel business for the Port and developed strategic alliances with partners such as OmniTrax, which has increased rail activity and efficiencies at the general cargo terminal, and Logistec USA, which operates the Port’s bulk and general cargo terminals.



Gutheil previously was the Port’s Vice President, Maritime and Logistics. He led development of the Cleveland-Europe Express, the first container service at the Port and a Great Lakes game changer.



“I am honored by the Board’s trust in me,” said Gutheil. “Our commitment to our community and business partners remains strong, and I look forward to supporting the Port’s continued growth and positive impact on the region, including the bold initiatives started under Will Friedman.”



In October, Friedman announced his decision to step down from his role following the expiration of his contract. His departure marks the end of a successful 14-year tenure during which the Port expanded its impact on regional economic development, environmental stewardship and infrastructure investment.