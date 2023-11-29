Guvnor Ulstein Re-Appointed CEO of Ulstein Group

Ulstein Group CEO, Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, has decided to take on a new opportunity outside the Group, and former CEO, Gunvor Ulstein, has been appointed CEO from November 29, 2023.

Ulstein had previously been CEO of Ulstein Group for nearly 22 years and represents the third generation of the family-owned group. When stepping down in 2020, she did so to continue her engagement through Ulstein Group board positions and as Chair of the Board of Ulsmo (majority owner of Ulstein Group).

"We wish to thank Cathrine for her commitment to Ulstein Group for nine years, first as CFO, and as CEO since 2020, and wish her all the best in the future," says Tore Ulstein, Chair of the Board of Ulstein Group.

Ulstein has a newbuild order book of five vessels, four CSOVs and one cable layer, and has a substantial aftermarket and service program. The group’s design companies deliver conceptual and basic designs for construction at shipyards worldwide.



