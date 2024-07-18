Guy Platten Named WISTA's Man of the Year

Guy Platten, Secretary General of ICS, has been awarded the prestigious Man of the Year Award by the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association , UK (WISTA, UK).

The award ceremony was the flagship event of WISTA’s 50 Years Summer Celebration which took place at the IMO headquarters in London.

The awards were presented by IMO Secretary General, Arsenio Dominguez, and President of WISTA UK, Monica Kohli.

The award celebrates Guy Platten's unwavering commitment to advancing gender diversity and inclusion within the maritime industry. Under his leadership, ICS has made significant efforts to help create a sustainable and wholly inclusive maritime sector.

Platten has been a vocal advocate for the advancement of women in shipping, championing policies that support female seafarers and shore-based personnel.

Receiving the award, he said: “Thank you WISTA UK for this prestigious award. WISTA’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within our maritime industry is truly commendable, and I am proud to be associated with and work alongside an organization that is driving such important change.

“This award is a reminder of the importance of the ongoing work to foster diversity and inclusion within the maritime sector. It is a call to action for all of us to continue advocating for equal opportunities and representation, to mentor and support the next generation of leaders, and importantly to create an environment where everyone and anyone can thrive.

“Gender diversity is not just a moral imperative but a business necessity, and we will continue to work towards a more inclusive and balanced industry.”

The Woman of the Year award for 2024 was awarded to MP Nusrat Ghani, who was previously a Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade as well as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport from January 2018 to February 2020.





