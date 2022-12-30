Hafnia to Add Four Dual-fuel LR2 Newbuilds

Hafnia will soon welcome four new dual fuel LR2 product tanker additions to its fleet from China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

Owned by a joint venture of Hafnia and CSSC Shipping, the vessels will be time chartered out, including two each for TOTAL Energies and Equinor.

The newbuilds are currently under construction and the first of the vessels Hafnia Languedoc, will be delivered in January 2023, with Hafnia Loire following in April. Both vessels have recently been launched from dry dock, with sea and gas trials of Hafnia Languedoc taking place in January 2023.

Takeover of all four vessels will take place during 2023 and 2024, marking the beginning of alternate fuel usage at Hafnia. “We are confident these vessels will pave the path for alternative fuel enabled vessels entering the Hafnia fleet in future,” said Ralph Juhl, EVP Technical.

The vessels' high-pressure dual-fuel liquified natural gas (LNG) engines incorporate a flexible design that not only ensures close to zero methane slip but also makes them adaptable to the zero-emission fuels of the future, such as ammonia or methanol. The ships come equipped with a state-of-the art fuel gas supply system that has full redundancy on all supply systems and which can handle boil-off gas from the LNG tanks under any condition. The auxiliary engines, gensets and boilers will be able to run on multiple fuel types.