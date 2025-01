Related News

Crew Flees Hong Kong-Flagged Ship Amid Fire in Red Sea

The crew of the Hong Kong-flagged ASL Bauhinia have abandoned the container ship in the Red Sea after it caught fire on Tuesday, two maritime sources

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

This episode of Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, delves into the critical importance of the inland waterways infrastructure in the U.S.…

GTT to Design Tanks for Three New VLECs

French engineering firm GTT has booked an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of three new very large ethane carriers (VLECs)…

Lithuanian Port Building Fuel Cell Powered Tanker

The hull of Lithuania’s first green hydrogen and electricity-powered ship has been launched by the Klaipėda State Seaport…