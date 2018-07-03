Hamburg Süd “Top Ranked Carrier” For Third Time in a Row

Hamburg Süd has been a reliable and efficient partner of US shippers of agricultural and forestry products for many years.

For its outstanding performance, it was recently honored as “Top Ranked Carrier” for the third year in a row by the Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AgTC), the largest association of exporters of agricultural and forestry products in the United States

The award ceremony was held in mid-June. “Hamburg Süd won’t become complacent just because of the success it has seen so far,” says Jürgen Pump, Senior Vice President of Hamburg Süd North America, Inc. “We are consistently working to improve the services we offer to meet the industry-specific requirements of our customers. In this way, we forge long-term and sustainable business relationships.”

AgTC conducts an annual survey among its member companies to determine the award winners. In the Ocean Carrier Performance Survey, Hamburg Süd received most of the top marks in the categories by which the carriers were rated.

These categories included: Documentation Accuracy and Timeliness, Quote Responsiveness, Rate Competitiveness, Claims Service, Freight Billing Accuracy, On-time Performance, Ease of Doing Business, Canceling or Rolling Bookings, Equipment and Space Allocation, Problem Resolution and Customer Service Practices.