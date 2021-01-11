Hamworthy Names New CEO

Singapore-based marine and offshore pump manufacturer Hamworthy Pumps has appointed Hans Christiaan Laheij, 48, as its new CEO.

The new CEO will join the company on January 15, 2021. He has recently worked with German propulsion specialist Schottel in the position of Deputy CEO & President Marine. For a number of years, he has held several managerial positions at Wärtsilä and he has previously been living and working in the Asia-Pacific Region for a total of 15 years.

"Hans Christiaan Laheij is a global leader with a strong marine industry background and significant experience from senior positions in both Asia and Europe. He has proven himself very effective in multicultural change management and fast-paced strategy execution with excellent results, " said Søren K. Nielsen, CEO at Svanehøj Group, which is the parent company of Hamworthy Pumps.

"Hans Christiaan Laheij takes over the leadership of Hamworthy Pumps during the most severe global crisis in decades. The global market is at an all-time low, and as a supplier of marine and offshore pump solutions, this has affected Hamworthy Pumps in most business areas," Hamworthy said.

However, Hamworthy added, the company has entered 2021 with renewed optimism after a convincing Q4 of 2020 with a very strong order intake.

"Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, Hamworthy Pumps has seen some remarkable highlights in 2020. And I strongly believe that we can continue to improve market position and be even more agile in order to satisfy the needs of our customers. Hamworthy Pumps is a highly recognized company with a rich history as a supplier of in-line pump solutions. We have an ambitious strategy of doubling our 2019 turnover by 2023, and I am confident that Hans Christiaan Laheij is the right person to achieve the full potential of our brand, Søren K. Nielsen said.