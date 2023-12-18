Marine Link
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Hapag-Lloyd to Reroute Ships Due to Red Sea Safety Concerns

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 18, 2023

© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd said on Monday it had decided to reroute several ships via the Cape of Good Hope, after the company held a a crisis meeting to discuss Houthi attacks targeting ships in the Red Sea.

"This will be done until the passage through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea will be safe again for vessels and their crews," a Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

