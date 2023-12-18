Hapag-Lloyd to Reroute Ships Due to Red Sea Safety Concerns

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd said on Monday it had decided to reroute several ships via the Cape of Good Hope, after the company held a a crisis meeting to discuss Houthi attacks targeting ships in the Red Sea.

"This will be done until the passage through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea will be safe again for vessels and their crews," a Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)