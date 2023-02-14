Harbor Pilot Dies After Falling from a Tug in Singapore

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A PSA Marine harbor pilot died after falling from a vessel off Singapore's Southern Islands, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

MPA said its Marine Safety Control Center received notification at about 2:50 a.m. on February 11 that a pilot had fallen overboard while disembarking from a tugboat to board a PSA Marine launch boat. The pilot was said to be wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.

Search and rescue operations commenced immediately, with MPA, Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) deploying patrol and emergency response craft to the scene. MPA said it also deployed divers to search underwater for the missing pilot and issued navigational safety broadcasts to nearby vessels to aid in search efforts.

By about 11:30 a.m., the pilot's body had been recovered and transferred to PCG Brani Base, MPA said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.