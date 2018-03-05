RIBCRAFT Delivers Harbormaster Boat to Edgartown

Located on the eastern side of Martha’s Vineyard, the Edgartown Harbormaster provides search and rescue operations, routine patrols, and mooring management duties to the town. This RIB, designed for year round all weather operations, expands the Harbormasters capabilities while providing a safe and reliable vessel for their officers.

Featuring a two person console enclosure, the 7.8 provides excellent open deck space for patients or equipment, easy access for officer boardings, unobstructed views, and most importantly a comfortable platform for long hours on the water. Powered by a 250HP Yamaha, the RIB will reach speeds in excess of 50mph while still providing unparalleled safety and unsurpassed performance.

RIBCRAFT worked with the Harbormaster to understand their operational requirements and built a boat that meets all of their demands. The town not only needed a reliable and improved rescue and enforcement vessel, but needed a stable and safe platform to manage the town’s 900 moorings spread across six locations. “When Edgartown searched for a company to build and deliver their new Harbormaster Patrol Vessel, RIBCRAFT worked with us to configure the boat to our exact needs” comments Charlie Blair, Edgartown’s Harbormaster. “The specifications we required were very different from a stock layout. RIBCRAFT designed, built and delivered on time and on budget.”

Features of the 25’ RIBCRAFT 7.8 include:

Forward positioned three-sided console enclosure with hard top, safety glass windshield, and canvas drop down sides (port, starboard, aft)

Tow Posts (fore and aft)

Mid Ship Tie-Off Bollards

Dark grey Hypalon tube with heavy duty rubstrake and two sets of boarding wear patches

Tube mounted swim ladder

250 HP Yamaha Outboard

Full set of electronics including VHF, GPS, Radar, Hailer/Siren

The RIBCRAFT 7.8 proves herself time and time again to the most demanding users by providing RIBCRAFT’s signature stable, dry ride even in the roughest offshore conditions. Designed specifically as a surf rescue craft, the RIBCRAFT RIB greatly expands the town’s on water response capabilities with its increased maneuverability and rough water performance.

Extremely durable, stable, and reliable, RIBCRAFT RIBs with their heavy-duty inflatable tube and deep V hull are an excellent platform for law enforcement, search and rescue, and marine interdiction.