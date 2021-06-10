Marine Link
Harbour Energy Charters Two Solstad PSVs

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 10, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore

Oil and gas company Harbour Energy has chartered two large platform supply vessels from the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore.

Solstad Offshore said Thursday that the long-term contracts with Harbour Energy were for the Normand Service and Normand Supra vessels.

The contracts are for a period of two years firm. Harbour Energy will have options to extend for two more years.

Both vessels will support Harbour Energy's UK North Sea assets, with contracts starting during June 2021 and August 2021.

Solstad Offshore did not share the financial details

