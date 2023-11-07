Harland & Wolff's US Subsidiary Secures Maiden Contract

UK-based Harland & Wolff Group said Tuesday that its recently opened Miami-based office had been awarded its first contract for circa $1.5 million.

Under the contract, the company will support TampaShip - part of the Edison Chouest Group, based in Tampa, Florida - in the completion of the construction of a floating dock for the Bollinger shipyard facility in the Gulf of Mexico.

Fabrication work has started and is expected to be completed within the next three months.

"The company is very active in building its pipeline of opportunities in the USA. Further announcements will be made as the Company progresses to contract in due course," Harland & Wolff Group said.

John Wood, CEO of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings comments: "I am delighted that we have signed our first contract in the USA within less than six months of establishing our business in Florida. The North American opportunity is substantial across all our five markets and our new team is working hard to convert these opportunities into firm contracts, not only for the US business itself, but also for cross-border transactions between US clients and our facilities in the UK."