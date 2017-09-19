Harley Marine Orders Ocean Tugs from Conrad

Louisiana shipbuilder Conrad Shipyard said it has been awarded a contract to build two 3,000HP ocean service tugboats for Seattle’s Harley Marine Services.

The two new vessels, designed by Entech Designs, LLC, will be 100-feet in length, with a beam of 34’. They will be powered by Caterpillar 3512C Tier 4 ARated Diesel Marine Engines, and equipped with two Caterpillar C4.4 99Kw at 1,800RPM generators.

The two vessels are scheduled to be delivered in t he fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 respectively.

Conrad has previously delivered 19 vessels to Harley and currently has three under construction.