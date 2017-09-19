Marine Link
Harley Marine Orders Ocean Tugs from Conrad

September 19, 2017

Louisiana shipbuilder Conrad Shipyard said it has been awarded a contract to build two 3,000HP ocean service tugboats for Seattle’s Harley Marine Services.

 
The two new vessels, designed by Entech Designs, LLC, will be 100-feet in length, with a beam of 34’. They will be powered by Caterpillar 3512C Tier 4 ARated Diesel Marine Engines, and equipped with two Caterpillar C4.4 99Kw at 1,800RPM generators.
 
The two vessels are scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 respectively.
 
Conrad has previously delivered 19 vessels to Harley and currently has three under construction.
