Harren Group Opts for VESPER Performance Management Platform for Its Fleet

Vessel Performance Solutions, a subsidiary of Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group’s smart shipping arm, has announced that Harren Group, a family-run shipping conglomerate, has selected VESPER as its performance management platform for 30 vessels of their fleet.

VESPER, Vessel Performance Solutions’ advanced performance management platform, enables comprehensive monitoring through data processing and automated reporting.

Under the contract, the VESPER platform will be fully deployed across the designated vessels, automatically collecting and processing sensor data to generate performance reports as well as compliance reports for environmental and emission standards.

The solution aims to enhance operational efficiency, energy management, and emissions control across the Harren Group fleet.

“At VPS, partnering with the Harren Group represents an important step in supporting their journey toward operational excellence and sustainability through digital transformation.

“Our focus on integrating the human factor in digital solutions, combined with our expertise in naval architecture, makes this partnership especially valuable. Together, we will work closely to optimize vessel performance, administrative burdens, and support Harren in advancing their core business and sustainability goals,” said Jesper Dalsgaard Rasmussen, Commercial Director of VPS.

“We are pleased to have found a highly experienced and well-established partner in VPS, who understands our requirements and provides an expert solution to support our goals of reducing GHG emissions and improving the energy efficiency of our fleet,” added Jan-Hendrik Dammann, Dep. Fleet Manager of the Harren Group.