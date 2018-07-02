Harvey Gulf Emerges From Chapter 11 Proceedings

Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that it has completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings.

This marks the completion of the Plan of Reorganization approved by the bankruptcy court, 77 days following Harvey Gulf’s prepackaged filing. Under the reorganization, Harvey Gulf has shed approximately $1 Billion in debt and emerges with a dramatically de-leveraged balance sheet. Additionally, the Company has kept its commitments to its trade vendors, paying all unsecured claims in full.

Harvey Gulf will combine its new financial strength with its long history of operational excellence as the industry leader in safety and environmental protection, which are best demonstrated by Harvey’s anticipated 5th consecutive year without a recordable incident on August 13th, as well as its 99.2% uptime record for vessels on long term contract over the past 10 years. The Company has indicated it intends to expand and provide its exceptional safety and operational expertise to its customers globally through mergers or acquisitions.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Shane Guidry, Harvey Gulf’s Chairman and CEO, to extend Mr. Guidry’s employment contract for an additional five years from the date of emergence.

Mr. Guidry commented, “The Chapter 11 restructuring process is extremely complicated, and the fact that Harvey Gulf emerged so quickly, while shedding a billion dollars of debt and adding over 40 new customers reflects the dedication, hard work, and tenacity of the entire Harvey Gulf team. Importantly, Harvey Gulf’s performance will continue well into the future, and the competition simply isn’t in a position to capitalize on the industry’s shift to cleaner energy . Nor are they capable, either financially or from the organizational leadership standpoint, of re-designing their fleets to compete and perform in this new age.”