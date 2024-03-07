Harvey Gulf Upgrading Liquid Mud Tanks on Five OSVs

Offshore vessel owner Harvey Gulf International Marine announced it is modifying its fleet of five dual fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG)/diesel electric powered offshore supply vessels (OSV).

A key enhancement includes the segregation of Liquid Mud tanks into six isolated independent tank systems, each equipped with dedicated pumping, valve, loading, and discharging systems with zero chance of cross contamination.

The first vessel to undergo these modifications, the 310’ DP2 Harvey Liberty, has undergone successful transformation, with sister vessels Harvey Power, Harvey Energy, Harvey Freedom, and Harvey America set to follow suit.

Central to the conversion process are the installation of six pumps and multiple isolation flanges for each set of liquid mud tanks. These isolation flanges effectively separate the original fill and discharge lines from the newly installed pumps and deck discharges to allow six different products with zero chance of cross contamination.

Innovatively, the Liquid Mud tanks are configured to maximize flexibility and efficiency. For instance, the Liquid Mud tanks #1 port and #1 starboard share a pump, allowing for simultaneous product addition and complete isolation from the original system. Similarly, Liquid Mud tanks #3, #4, and #5 on both port and starboard sides are individually equipped with dedicated pumps, enabling the isolation of separate products.

Moreover, each vessel can independently isolate the Liquid Mud tank #2 port and starboard sides, each with its own pump, adding further versatility to the system and facilitating the handling of additional products.