HAV Group to Design Methanol-Fueled Offshore Wind Service Vessel for ESVAGT

Norway's HAV Group said Wednesday its ship design business had been selected to develop another methanol-fuelled offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV) for ESVAGT.

"To secure repeat ship design business from a leading SOV operator is a proud moment for us. ESVAGT sets extremely high standards for project execution, safety, environmental features and cost-efficiency of operations. As such, they are a customer that makes us an even better supplier,” says Gunnar Larsen, CEO of HAV Group ASA.

HAV Group said that further information about the contract and the vessel would be provided after HAV Group’s ship design business has signed the final contract with ESVAGT’s chosen shipyard.

Worth noting, the HAV Group announcement came on the same day after Orsted said it had signed a second charter contract for a methanol-powered service operation vessel (SOV).

The SOV will be ready for launch in 2026, operating out of Ørsted’s UK East Coast Hub on a 10-year contract.

The new SOV will be powered by dual-fuel engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol produced from renewable energy and biogenic carbon, which will lead to a yearly carbon emissions reduction of approx. 4,500 tonnes, Ørsted said.

The SOV will be 93.00 meters long, with a breadth of 19.60 meters, a maximum draught of 6.50 meters, a speed of approximately 14 knots, and accommodation for 124 persons.

This is the second methanol-fueled SOV designed by HAV for Esvagt with Orsted as a charterer.

Esvagt and Ørsted in April 2022 announced an investment in what they said would be the world’s first service operation vessel (SOV) that can operate on green fuels. This vessel is being built by the Turkish Cemre shipyard to HAV Design.