Havfram to Install Wind Turbines at Iberdrola’s Windanker Project

Offshore wind installation company Havfram has signed a contract with Iberdrola for the installation of 21 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines at the Windanker project in the Baltic Sea, off Germany.

The contract, set to start in summer 2026, covers transport and installation support, which will be executed by one of Havfram’s newbuild NG20000X-HF wind turbine installation vessels.

Windanker, located in the German Baltic Sea, will have an installed capacity of 315 MW.

Most of the renewable electricity generated by the new Siemens Gamesa 15 MW turbines will be commercialized through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) on the German market.

“Iberdrola is one of the most experienced developers in the market and has demonstrated a strong commitment to renewable energy solutions. Currently, they have 1,793 MW offshore wind capacity in operation and a further 3,000 MW under construction. Havfram is proud to be supporting Iberdrola’s ambitions within offshore wind and their efforts to mitigate climate change,” said Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind.

Windar Renovables secured a contract to manufacture 21 transition pieces for the Windanker offshore in 2023.

Windanker will reinforce the Baltic Hub, which will add more than 1,100 MW of installed offshore wind capacity, comprising the Wikinger with 350 MW, and the Baltic Eagle with 476MW.

Earlier in May, the first of the total of 50 wind turbines has been installed at the Baltic Eagle, which is on track to become operational by the end of 2024.