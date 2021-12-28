Havila Lines Up PSV Charters
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping this week announced it has been awarded two separate platform supply vessel (PSV) charter contracts.
On Monday, the company said it entered into a contract with Harbour Energy for the 2010-built, 85-meter Havila Commander. Estimated to commence in January 2022, the contract is for a firm period of four wells, with one well option.
On Tuesday, Havila Shipping said it entered into contract with Amilcar Petroleum Operations for the 2009-built, 78.6-meter Havila Borg. The contract is for a firm period estimated to four months included mobilization and demobilization, with optional periods for up to two months. Commencement will be between January 15 and February 15, 2022.