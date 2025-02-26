Havila Shipping Reports Stable Q4 2024 Results

Related News

Tidewater's 2024 Net Income Jumps

Tidewater has announced that its net income for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024 was $180.7 million, compared to $97.2…

Asia's Oil Imports Drop 3%

Asia's crude oil imports are off to a weak start in 2025, as top importer China continues to buy less and new sanctions put…

Jan De Nul to Install XXL Monopiles at 1.1GW Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Belgian offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has secured a contract for the installation of monopiles for 72 offshore…

First Steel Cut for North Star’s Hybrid-Electric SOV for EnBW

North Star and its shipbuilding partner Cochin Shipyard have cut first steel on EnBW’s new hybrid-electric service operations vessel (SOV)…