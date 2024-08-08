Marine Link
Havila Shipping Secures Work for Its PSV

August 8, 2024

Havila Borg PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has entered into contract with Peterson Den Helder for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Havila Borg.

The contract, whose value was not disclosed, is for a firm period of two wells estimated to 200 days.

It also includes optional periods for eight wells each estimated to 65 days.

The start of operations is expected to be within two weeks, Havila Shipping said.

Built in 2009, Havila Borg features Havyard 832 design. The PSV is 78.6 meters long, with the breadth of 17.6 meters and deck of 800 m2. It can accommodate 23 people.

