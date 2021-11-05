Marine Link
Havila Shipping Sells 'Havila Crusader'

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 5, 2021

Credit: Havila Shipping

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping has sold the platform supply vessel Havila Crusader.

Havila Shipping said Friday it had sold the platform supplier to a foreign owner, "who will use the vessel outside the offshore industry. "

The firm said that the sale was completed at the requirement of a lender in accordance with the clauses of the restructuring agreement. 

Built in 2010 by Hellesøy Yard, the 85-meter long Havila Crusader is a platform supply vessel of the VS 485 CD design. It has a deck area of 1005 m2 and can accommodate 23 persons.

According to Westshore Shipbrokers data, the Havila Crusader has been in layup in Norway since mid-2020.

