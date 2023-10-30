Marine Link
Monday, October 30, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Havila Shipping Sells Three Offshore Vessels to Repay Debt

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 30, 2023

Credit: panalot/AdobeStock

Credit: panalot/AdobeStock

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping said Monday it had sold three vessels following demands from lenders.

Havila Shipping said that, under its restructuring agreement, it had sold the platform supply vessel Havila Commander and the AHTS vessels Havila Jupiter and Havila Venus.

"The ships are scheduled to be delivered to new owners at the beginning of November.  The sales proceeds will be used to repay the debt and will have a limited effect on the company's liquidity," Havila Shipping said.

The offshore vessel owner did not say who the buyers were, nor did it share the financial details.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Training Tips for Ships: Tip #52. Data-Driven Maritime Training: Assessments = Data

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week