Havila Shipping Sells Three Offshore Vessels to Repay Debt

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping said Monday it had sold three vessels following demands from lenders.

Havila Shipping said that, under its restructuring agreement, it had sold the platform supply vessel Havila Commander and the AHTS vessels Havila Jupiter and Havila Venus.

"The ships are scheduled to be delivered to new owners at the beginning of November. The sales proceeds will be used to repay the debt and will have a limited effect on the company's liquidity," Havila Shipping said.

The offshore vessel owner did not say who the buyers were, nor did it share the financial details.