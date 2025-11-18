HD Korea Shipbuilding Books $507M Order for Two LNG Carriers

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has secured a contract to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for a North American shipowner.

The order is valued at 741.2 billion won (about $507 million), HD KSOE said.

The vessels will be constructed by HD Hyundai Samho and are scheduled for delivery in 2028.

According to the contract details, the shipbuilding period runs through November 30, 2028.

The order covers two LNG carriers, reflecting continued demand for high-specification LNG transport capacity amid global gas market expansion.