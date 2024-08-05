Can You 'Hear' Good Engine Performance?

CM Technologies (CMT) added a fuel injection acoustic emission sensor to its PREMET X range of two- and four-stroke diesel engine performance indicators, allowing engineers to monitor the acoustic signature of a diesel engine’s fuel injection system to detect any problems with fuel injectors, nozzles, and pumps.

“Atomization and fuel injection timing are the most important variables in the combustion process, correlating directly with the amount of fuel consumed and carbon emitted. By monitoring fuel injection frequencies in the in the 300kHz to 700kHz range, we can get invaluable insight about problems with fuel injection and combustion,” said Matthias Winkler, Managing Director, CMT.

“If not detected in time, less than perfect atomisation can lead to excess fuel consumption, after burning or critical component damage. We have developed the PREMET X Fuel Injection Acoustic Emissions Sensor to prevent this from happening.”

CMT’s Fuel Injection (Acoustic Emission) Sensor is available as an option with the company’s PREMET X diesel performance monitoring system.

Watch the video below to see how it works.



