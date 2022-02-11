Heerema's Giant Crane Vessel Sleipnir to Install LNG BCM on INPEX's Ichthys Explorer Platform

Dutch offshore installation company Heerema Marine Contractors has been selected by Japan's INPEX as a contractor of choice for the transport and installation of the 4,800 metric ton Ichthys LNG Booster Compression Module (BCM), offshore W. Australia.

The module will be installed on the Ichthys Explorer Central Processing Facility, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia, as part of the Ichthys LNG phase 2 development.

Heerema will transport the BCM from the fabrication yard on Batam Island in Indonesia to the Ichthys field before installing it in a single lift. The module will be used to extend the production plateau of the field.

Heerema will use its giant semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir for both the transport and installation of the module. Sleipnir, the world's largest vessel of its kind, is 220 meters long, 102 meters wide, with the room to accommodate 400 employees, and weighing 119,000 tons.

"The vessel has a 20,000 metric ton lifting capacity; therefore, it is possible to optimize the BCM’s design due to the vessel’s ability to install the structure in a single lift. This action reduces the time required for platform shutdown, offshore installation, and hook-up duration. This way efficiency is increased and project risk is minimized," Heerema Marine Contractors said.

The Dutch company did not share the expected timeline of the operation nor the details on the value of the contract.

As reported in 2021, offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott is responsible for the construction of the booster compression module.

The booster compression module will extend the production from the gas reservoir to the central processing facility.

Ichthys Explorer - Credit: Mathew Wright/MarineTraffic.com