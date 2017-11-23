Marine Link
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Heidmar Names New CEO

November 23, 2017

Photo: Heidmar Inc.

Photo: Heidmar Inc.

 Norwalk-headquartered tanker operator Heidmar has appointed James Pippard as its new Chief Executive Officer.

 
James will oversee  the global footprint of the Company's five Pools, with offices in Norwalk, CT, London and Singapore.
 
James is a respected and successful figure in the tanker shipping industry and during his 25 years at Teekay, he has worked in a variety of commercial management roles in Houston, Vancouver, London and Singapore and will be blending his experience into Heidmar’s pooling business to create  value for its partners and customers.
 
"James joins us from being the SVP for chartering and freight trading at Teekay tankers where he was responsible for leading the global commercial trading of Teekay Tankers through its pools growth, commercial operations, bunkering and freight trading," said a press statement.
 
Founded in 1984, Heidmar Inc. is one of the world’s leading commercial tanker operators with a fleet of approximately 100 ships, including VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax / LR2, Panamax / LR1, and Handy vessels.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News