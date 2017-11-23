Heidmar Names New CEO

Norwalk-headquartered tanker operator Heidmar has appointed James Pippard as its new Chief Executive Officer.

James will oversee the global footprint of the Company's five Pools, with offices in Norwalk, CT, London and Singapore.

James is a respected and successful figure in the tanker shipping industry and during his 25 years at Teekay, he has worked in a variety of commercial management roles in Houston, Vancouver, London and Singapore and will be blending his experience into Heidmar’s pooling business to create value for its partners and customers.

"James joins us from being the SVP for chartering and freight trading at Teekay tankers where he was responsible for leading the global commercial trading of Teekay Tankers through its pools growth, commercial operations, bunkering and freight trading," said a press statement.

Founded in 1984, Heidmar Inc. is one of the world’s leading commercial tanker operators with a fleet of approximately 100 ships, including VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax / LR2, Panamax / LR1, and Handy vessels.