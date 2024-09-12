Hellenic Maritime Forum 2024: Exploring the Future of Maritime Industry

On November 19th and 20th, maritime professionals from Greece and beyond will gather in Athens for the highly anticipated Hellenic Maritime Forum. This esteemed event will provide a dynamic platform for industry stakeholders—including shipowners, ship managers, port authorities, regulators, classification societies, technology firms, and suppliers—to address key issues affecting the maritime sector.

A major focus will be the need for decarbonization. As global sustainability efforts intensify, the maritime industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. Attendees will engage in discussions about innovative strategies and technologies to promote greener, more sustainable maritime operations.

The forum will also highlight seafarer well-being and safety. Acknowledging the crucial role of maritime professionals, sessions will explore ways to improve working conditions, support mental health, and ensure the safety of seafarers.

Digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) will be central topics as well. With rapid technological advancements reshaping the industry, participants will examine how digital solutions can enhance vessel performance, boost operational efficiency, and improve decision-making processes.

The event will feature a Gala Cocktail Party on the first evening, offering a relaxed setting for networking and building valuable connections. This informal gathering is expected to be a highlight, encouraging camaraderie and collaboration among industry peers.

Another key aspect of the forum will be the dedicated exhibition area, designed to facilitate networking and collaboration. This vibrant space will allow companies to showcase their latest technologies, products, and services, providing shipowners and maritime professionals with the chance to engage with technology providers, assess innovations, and explore potential partnerships for enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

The forum will conclude on the second day with an Awards Ceremony to celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions to the maritime industry. This special event will recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in their fields.

The Hellenic Maritime Forum in Athens offers a vital opportunity for the maritime community to come together, share insights, and work towards a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient future. With a wide range of topics and activities planned, participants can anticipate a truly enriching and valuable experience.



Hellenic Maritime Forum:

Date: November 19 - 20, 2024

Location: Athens, Greece

Organizer: IGGS Group

Website: https://hellenicmaritimeforum.com/