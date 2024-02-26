Helsinghof to Take the Helm at Viking in June

Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S appointed Henrik Helsinghof as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from June 1, 2024.

The appointment follows the death of former CEO Henrik Uhd Christensen in January following a short illness. Helsinghof had previously been identified by Christensen and the VIKING Board of Directors as a possible successor.

Helsinghof began his career in VIKING in 2006 as student assistant and remained with the company for 14 years, holding various positions, including Managing Director of VIKING Nadiro. He joins VIKING from Bramidan A/S, where he was CEO for three years, overseeing a period of continuous improvement.