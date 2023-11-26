HEMEXPO Appoints New Board of Directors

The Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters organisation (HEMEXPO) has appointed a new Board of Directors following the association’s General Assembly Meeting on November 21.

Konstantinos Fanouriadis, CEO of FARAD S.A., Athanasios Athanasopoulos, CEO of UTECO ABEE and Ilias Mallios, Export Manager of SeaBright S.A. were re-appointed to the board, joined by Stefanos Chartomantzidis, Chief Commercial Officer of Prisma Electronics. All four will assume the title of Vice-President of HEMEXPO.

HEMEXPO has supported Greek marine equipment manufacturers and technology specialists since 2014. The Board of Directors, which is led by HEMEXPO President, Eleni Polychronopoulou, is responsible for setting the association’s direction, supporting members and raising awareness of the Greek marine manufacturing industry at both a national and international level.

Polychronopoulou, said: “I am delighted to confirm Mr Fanouriadis, Mr Athanasopoulos, Mr Mallios and Mr Chartomantzidis as members of the Board of Directors for HEMEXPO. Moving forward the Board of Directors will be responsible for continuing HEMEXPO’s initiatives relating to promotion, as well as research and development, but also for undertaking new actions to address the challenges that are unique to the manufacturing, shipbuilding and repairs sectors.

“As an association of leading Greek marine equipment manufacturers, our goal is to continue to develop new and innovative products to address evolving industry needs, while at the same time using our collective strength to build lasting international and local partnerships. After another excellent year for HEMEXPO, I am confident that our Board of Directors will continue to excel in achieving the association’s objectives and supporting our members.”

In September, HEMEXPO signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE). Signed during the Thessaloniki International Fair by Symeon Diamantidis, President SEVE, and Polychronopoulou, the MoU establishes a general framework of cooperation for the organizations to enhance their export orientation and strengthen their collective position in the international market.



