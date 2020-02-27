Hempel Taps Lindström as COO

Katarina Lindström will join Hempel as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer from August 1, 2020 as the coatings manufacturer aims to double in size.

As Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO), Katarina Lindström will be a member of Hempel’s Executive Management Board.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Hempel is making significant investments in innovation and sustainability, while strengthening its supply chain and manufacturing footprint, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Lindström will be responsible for driving many of these initiatives.

Lars Petersson, Group President and CEO of Hempel. “We’re an ambitious company on a strong growth curve. Our target is to double Hempel in five years, and we remain on track. We want to lead the industry in market-driven innovation, sustainability and customer focus. As Chief Operating Officer, Katarina will play a significant part in this, and I’m very much looking forward to working with her.”

Lindström has extensive international business, leadership and manufacturing experience from her time at Volvo Group, where she worked for more than 20 years. In that time, she held a series of global senior executive positions within both operations and product management. As architect of Volvo Group’s industrial presence in Asia, she helped build the company’s manufacturing footprint in the region. In 2018, Katarina became President of Operations at Munters Group AB, a global leader in energy efficient and sustainable air treatment solutions, where she drove a number of strategic initiatives and improvement projects.