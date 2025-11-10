High Visibility Border Patrol Conducted at Australian Port

The Australian Border Force (ABF) led a week of action in Portland last month, targeting criminal infiltration along Victoria's south-west coastline.

The high visibility activity forms part of a broader operation to prevent organized crime groups from using the Australian border as a means for illegal activity, including trafficking illicit drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

The week of action also focused on the threat of trusted insiders and involved community engagement to spread awareness of the Border Watch program, aimed at deterring and disrupting criminal activity, including exploitation of the global supply chain.

ABF Inspector Malcolm Hollis said the high-visibility Portland operation targeted port security, involving vessel searches, surveillance, border patrols and working with local communities and partners.

“We are looking at organized crime groups' use of trusted insiders to facilitate large scale illicit drug imports from merchant ships operating internationally, as well as using fishing fleets and domestic vessels to recover the illicit drops at sea," Hollis said.

“To counter this threat, we maintain an active presence in the region, with aerial, land and sea surveillance as well as a range of other capabilities to detect potential criminality.

“We're working very closely with our partner agencies both domestically and internationally through shared intelligence and cooperation as well as with industry, port authorities, and local communities.”

The week of action coincided with the 175th anniversary of Portland Customs House last week.

“Over the past 175 years, we've had a continual presence in the port of Portland, and we are maximizing our impact more than ever through broader outreach," Hollis said.

The ABF is actively conducting border patrols to ensure proper processes are followed and that those who access restricted areas, including customs-controlled areas, have a legitimate reason to be there and aren't colluding with organized crime.



