US Navy Presence Highlighted in IMDEX17

The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) represented the U.S. in the International Maritime Defense Exposition 2017 (IMDEX-17) in Singapore May 16-18.

According to a press release from the Navy, the ships and crew were joined by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, who was hosted by Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Chief Adm. Lai Chung Han for the RSN 50th anniversary celebration and International Maritime Review along with engagement associated with IMDEX.

"Let's congratulate the Republic of Singapore Navy for their 50th anniversary; their golden jubilee," said Richardson. "What better way to celebrate that anniversary than an International Maritime Review in the company of so many partner navies. It's very clear to me that partnerships are built into the Singapore DNA. The fact that the United States Navy was here with two ships demonstrates our commitment to partnerships as well."

Singapore's inaugural International Maritime Review was co-scheduled with IMDEX and brought together 27 ships from 21 navies and chiefs of navies and coast guards from around the globe. The International Maritime Review featured a ship parade rendering honors to the President of Singapore Tony Tan Keng Yam and the participating chiefs of navies.

"We were very honored to have Coronado showcased during Singapore's International Maritime Review," said Cmdr. Douglas Meagher, commanding officer aboard Coronado. "This event, and the International Maritime Defense Exhibition that followed, served as a reminder of how important the oceans are to our collective prosperity as sea-faring nations. Our Sailors continue to excel at this mission while building maritime partnerships both at sea and ashore."

IMDEX is the Indo-Asia-Pacific's flagship maritime defense show and provides an avenue for stakeholders, industry representatives and naval leaders to liaise and collaborate.

"We are excited and honored to have participated in IMDEX this year," said Cmdr. Claudine Caluori, commanding officer of USS Sterett. "We have built strong alliances and partnerships for decades that contribute to regional security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, and IMDEX provided an opportunity to further enhance defense cooperation and reinforce these ties."

Coronado hosted Principle Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Kristin French, as well as Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Jospeh Aucoin and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Chief of Staff Adm. Yutaka Murakawa.

Sterett played host to the Republic of Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo, Chee Hean for a tour and visit with the ship's crew. Both ships also welcomed more than 1,000 visitors, including defense industry professionals, trade press, and academics, during public tours and receptions.

The United States routinely participates in International Maritime Reviews and trade shows like IMDEX to promote dialogue, stability and security cooperation throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.