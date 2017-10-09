Austal Secures Contract for High-speed Ferries
The aluminium trimarans, designed by Austal Australia, will be the second and third trimarans to be delivered to Fred Olsen S.A. who already operate the world’s first and largest trimaran vehicle passenger ferry, the Benchijigua Express – designed and built by Austal in 2005.
Austal led in designing large aluminium trimarans for the ferry industry to answer a desire for improved passenger comfort over traditional catamaran designs. This innovation led to the development of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) for the US Navy.
Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton thanked Fred Olsen S.A. and the Olsen family for the company’s continued partnership and investment in Austal’s innovative trimaran technology and shipbuilding expertise.
In the defence market, Austal is on track with the construction of the first of nineteen steel-hull Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement vessels for the Commonwealth of Australia and awaits an imminent announcement on AustalFassmer’s bid for the A$3 billion Offshore Patrol Vessel project that will see 12 vessels constructed for the Royal Australian Navy from 2018. Austal is also announcing today the contract signature for LCS 30, the 15th vessel ordered by the United States Navy which will be built in the company’s state of the art shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.