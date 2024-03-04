HII Completes Acceptance Trials on Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29)

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division on Monday announced it has completed acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico for amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), the final Flight I transition ship before Ingalls moves into serial production of the LPD Flight II line.

The Ingalls’ Test and Trials team spent several days with the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey running the ship at full power and through steering maneuvers. The team will now complete final finish work on the San Antonio-class ship in preparation for delivery to the U.S. Navy in weeks ahead.

Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 12 San Antonio-class ships and currently has three LPDs under construction, including Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), the final transition ship; Harrisburg (LPD 30), the first Flight II LPD; and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). Ingalls was also awarded in March 2023 a modification contract for the procurement of the detail design and construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio class and the third LPD Flight II.

San Antonio-class ships can support a variety of amphibious assault, special operations or expeditionary warfare missions, operating independently or as part of Amphibious Readiness Groups (ARGs), Expeditionary Strike Groups or joint task forces.