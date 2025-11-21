HII Delivers Virginia-Class Submarine Massachusetts to US Navy

HII announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has delivered Virginia-class fast-attack submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798) to the U.S. Navy.

Massachusetts is the 12th Virginia-class submarine delivered by NNS, and the 25th built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat. It is the fifth Navy vessel named for the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

More than 10,000 shipbuilders from NNS and Electric Boat participated in the construction of Massachusetts, alongside thousands of suppliers across the country, including more than 20 in Massachusetts that support Virginia-class submarine construction at NNS.

Nuclear-powered fast attack submarine Massachusetts was christened in May 2023 at NNS by ship’s sponsor Sheryl Sandberg, founder of Lean In, and former chief operating officer of Meta (formerly Facebook).