Wednesday, February 21, 2018

#BTC100 History

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 21, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Bouchard Transportation Co.

Bouchard Transportation Co. launches Liberty Ship S.S. Frederick Bouchard in November 1944. Built in memory of Capt. Fred Bouchard, the vessel is then christened by his wife, Ellen S. Bouchard. #BTC100 
 
