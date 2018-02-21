BTC100 History

Related News
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey
To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…
Baltic Index Hits Three-week High
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index climbed 2.6 percent on Wednesday to mark a three-week high, boosted by an increase…
NYSHEX Adds New Members in its Council
The New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX), the container shipping industry’s solution for digital and enforceable freight contracting…
Search Resumes for Malaysian Flight MH370
A U.S.-based company has begun searching for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, Malaysia said on Tuesday, as it tries to solve…
New Condition & Performance Monitoring Application for Maritime
Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, announced yesterday the Arundo Condition…
US-built Survey Vessel Bound for Israel
A new 32’ x 11’ survey catamaran constructed by Washington based boat builder Armstrong Marine for an Israeli engineering…
NMMA Honors MasterCraft’s XStar with 2018 Innovation Award
MasterCraft Boat Company continues its leadership accolades in the towboat category with a prestigious innovation award for…
ZKTeco to Display the Latest in Cruise Ship Security
Biometric and RFID security solutions provider ZKTeco said it will showcase its latest developments in cruise ship security…
P&I Clubs Strong But Pricing Under Pressure
Balance sheets of clubs operating in the marine protection and indemnity (P&I) sector are generally strong, bolstered by…
Malaysia to Pay up to $70 Mln if MH370 is Found
Malaysia signed a deal on Wednesday to pay a U.S. seabed exploration firm up to $70 million if it finds the missing Malaysia…
Global Ship Lease Extends Charter with OOCL
Global Ship Lease, a containership charter owner, today announced that it has agreed to an extension of its charter with OOCL for the OOCL Qingdao…
Top Maritime News
Telford Offshore: A New Offshore Services Provider
There’s a new name in the global oil and gas industry: Telford Offshore, which officially launched today after acquiring four vessels from Sea
Triple-screw Tug for the Hudson
“The Daisy Mae is the closest you can get to Z-drive maneuverability, without the cost of Z-drive,” maintains her builder Joseph Rodriguez of
Vigor Adds $20 Mln Drydock
Vigor built on its ongoing investments in critical infrastructure in the Puget Sound in 2017 with the $20 million investment in another drydock.
Morch Elected to J. Lauritzen BoD
Danish shipping company J. Lauritzen adds CEO of Norwegian Odfjell, Kristian V. Mørch, and CFO of the cleaning company ISS, Barbara Plucnar Jensen