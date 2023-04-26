HMM Signs Biofuels MoU

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GS Caltex to secure marine biofuels.

HMM plans to conduct the trial use of the fuels on its three 24,000 TEU container ships in the second half of this year. The biofuels comprise 30% biodiesel derived from used cooking oil and 70% high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO).

Biodiesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80% compared to conventional fuels, notes HMM. Biofuels also have the merit of being compatible with current ship engines without technological modification.

In 2021, HMM performed its first test voyage using biofuels on its 13,100TEU container ship. The vessel HMM Dream, deployed on the East Coast 1 service connecting Asia and the US East Coast, successfully completed the voyage in the Pacific Ocean.

Park, Jinki, Senior Executive Vice President of HMM, said, "Based on this MoU, we expect to generate less greenhouse gas emissions and thereby contribute to limiting climate change. We will continue to enhance our environmental competence by accelerating R&D activities."

HMM has also announced this month that it plans to conduct field tests this year of an onboard carbon capture system for container ships in partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries and Panasia.



