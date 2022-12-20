Holland Shipyards Wins Order for Three Coastal Vessels

As partner of the Dutch-based Hudig & Veder Group, Hartel Shipping & Chartering, has awarded Holland Shipyards Group for the delivery of three newbuild MPP coasters of 3.800 DWT.

The new Conoship-designed vessels measure 89.42 meters by 13.2 meters and will have a cargo hold capacity of 5.530 cubic meters and a tween deck to allow for increased project cargo capacity.

Hartel Shipping has opted for a diesel-electric drivetrain, allowing for running on sustainable fuels now and later on in the future. The newbuilds are propelled by two 374 bkW electro motors and have a total installed power of 749 kW. The frequency-controlled, diesel-electric power train regulates the speed of the screw on the basis of variables such as load factor, water level and navigation route, resulting in fuel saving up to 35% and significantly fewer emissions.

Further energy savings, a VentiFoil system will be fitted on the first vessel. With these sails, further efficiencies of 8-12% can be realized.